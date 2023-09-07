First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Pleasant early fall weather will be with us for the next few days, thanks to northerly flow aloft. A few clouds will be moving through from time to time but it will remain dry with temps and dew point/humidity levels remaining below average. Highs this afternoon look to range from about 80° at Mt. Vernon to 85° near Kennett. Some clouds will rotate through from the northwest, especially over Southern Illinois, but it will be dry. Skies will clear out overnight….allowing for daybreak lows tomorrow (Friday) morning to drop below 60° over much of the area.

The weather will continue to be comfortable and dry through the upcoming weekend…with highs of about 80 to 85, lows of about 54 to 60, and dew points holding in the 50s. Our next precip chances will be about Monday night or Tuesday of next week as an upper trough moves through with showers and maybe a few non-severe thundershowers.

