First Alert: Early fall-like pattern settles in

(KFVS) - We’re getting a break from heat and humidity with an early fall-like pattern settling into the Heartland for the next few days.

There will be a few clouds today, but will stay dry with temperatures and humidity levels remaining below average.

Highs this afternoon look to range from 80º around Mount Vernon to 85º near Kennett.

Skies will clear out overnight, allowing for lows to drop below 60º for much of the region.

Dry and pleasant conditions will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

Dew points will be holding in the 50s!

The next chance for rain looks to be about Monday night or Tuesday.

A few non-severe thunderstorms are possible.

