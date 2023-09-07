Farm to Table Community Diner held in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Happening tonight in Uptown Jackson, it’s your chance to join in on a new community dinner.

Held on September 7, the “Farm to Table” Dinner will feature food grown by local farmers, prepared by local chefs and restaurants.

Organizers say the dinner is a way to say thank you to farmers and local businesses. The event kicks off at 6:15 p.m.

