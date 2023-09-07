Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Farm to Table Community Diner held in Jackson

The “Farm to Table” Dinner will feature food grown by local farmers, prepared by local chefs...
The “Farm to Table” Dinner will feature food grown by local farmers, prepared by local chefs and restaurants.(Don Frazier)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Happening tonight in Uptown Jackson, it’s your chance to join in on a new community dinner.

Held on September 7, the “Farm to Table” Dinner will feature food grown by local farmers, prepared by local chefs and restaurants.

Organizers say the dinner is a way to say thank you to farmers and local businesses. The event kicks off at 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition
Ashley Riggins was sentenced to life in prison for her grandmother's murder.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother’s murder
Craig Heissier's treehouse-inspired Airbnb sits at around 500 square feet. It has a...
Southeast Mo. man builds treehouse-style Airbnb

Latest News

Nathan D. Behrens (left) and Alexis D. Horton (right) were arrested on conspiracy charges after...
Two accused of making false sexual misconduct claims against deputy arrested on conspiracy charges
A hand-written letter posted on social media alleges a Heartland deputy sexually assaulted a...
Couple accused of making false allegations against deputy
The 45th annual "Manifolds on Main Street" is set for downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday and...
45th annual Manifolds on Main Street in Cape Girardeau
While crews were on the scene of a separate crash, a passenger vehicle ran through the traffic...
Fruitland fire vehicle struck while crews work separate accident