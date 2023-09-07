Dunklin County Library to host traveling Smithsonian exhibit

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A traveling piece from the Smithsonian has made it all the way from Washington to Dunklin County.

The Dunklin County Library will host the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” starting Friday September 7 through October 25.

“We’ve been working towards this goal, this day for a long time,” said Library director Julie Orf.

Orf says the interactive display showcases the history of communities like hers.

“They’re going to see how our land here in this area changed through some companion pieces that we have created and they are also going to see how agriculture built this area and all over the United States,” said Orf.

Tiffany Cheng is a multimedia specialist with Smithsonian traveling exhibits. She said the goal behind this piece is to help people take a deeper look at the past and the present.

“We look at how you were founded, what is your story, who lives in your community, where did they come from?,” said Cheng.

The Dunklin County Library is one of six locations in Missouri chosen to host the traveling piece.

Program director Chris Kempke said Kennett exemplifies what the exhibit is all about.

“Here in Kennett we have a very unique history here and a very unique history of change, from the swamp being cleaned out and the extensive ground work that had to be done to build the farm ground we have here growing rice and cotton and peanuts,” said Kempke.

Julie Orf said she can’t wait for people to come out and learn.

“The museum is so beautiful, it will be so important for people to see it, and this is the chance for them to see it in Kennett instead of going all the way to Washington,” said Orf.

