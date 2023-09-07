Heartland Votes
Cardinals Rookie Masyn Winn hits first career Home Run

Cardinals beat Braves and Rookie Winn homers
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Geor. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals Rookie Shortstop Masyn Winn hit his first career Home Run, helping the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6 on Wednesday night, September 6.

Winn hit a solo shot in the 6th inning to give St. Louis an 11-6 lead.

The Cardinals also got homers from Paul Goldschmidt, Wilson Contreras, and Nolan Gorman for their 2nd straight four homer night.

St. Louis will send Adam Wainwright to the mound Thursday night, September 7.

