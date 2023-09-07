45th annual Manifolds on Main Street in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The River City Rodders Car Club, in conjunction with Old Town Cape, will be hosting the 45th annual Manifolds on Main Street car show in Cape Girardeau.

Held from September 16-17 on Historic Main Street, the event will feature 32 vehicle classes, trophies for multiple categories, and door prizes for all participants. Vehicles will be displayed along Main Street and in the downtown parking lot across from Hutson Furniture.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, over 250 cars and trucks are expected this year, with several traveling as far away as St. Louis and Memphis. In addition to the class trophies, special trophies will be awarded for Rodder’s Choice, Old Town Cape’s Choice, Best of Show Car, and Best of Show Truck.

Registration for the car show starts at 8 a.m. on September 17 with judging scheduled to start at noon. The registration fee is $20 and the first 150 participants to register will be given attendance prizes.

For the general public, there will be no attendance charge. Event t-shirts will be on sale for $20. For any additional information regarding registration and classes, you can contact Rick Horrell at rhorrell@sdfreight.us.

