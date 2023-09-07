$160,000 raised during Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than $160,000 was raised during this year’s Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament and the money will go to feeding children.

The Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament was held on August 18 at the world-class Dalhousie Golf Club. There were more than 200 golfers and nearly 40 volunteers for this four-person scramble.

The money raised this year was for community efforts to feed hungry children, both regionally and locally. Donations will go to food banks and feeding programs, including Clearwater Ministerial Alliance, Charleston Blue Jay Pantry, Sikeston Bulldog Pantry, Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program, Jefferson Backpack Program, Jackson R-2 Power Packs and more.

For more information about The Friends of Saint Francis, you can call 573-331-3192 or visit foundation.sfmc.net.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.