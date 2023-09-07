Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

$160,000 raised during Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament

Through the game of golf, more than $160,000 is raised for the fight against hunger in southeast Missouri
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than $160,000 was raised during this year’s Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament and the money will go to feeding children.

The Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament was held on August 18 at the world-class Dalhousie Golf Club. There were more than 200 golfers and nearly 40 volunteers for this four-person scramble.

The money raised this year was for community efforts to feed hungry children, both regionally and locally. Donations will go to food banks and feeding programs, including Clearwater Ministerial Alliance, Charleston Blue Jay Pantry, Sikeston Bulldog Pantry, Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program, Jefferson Backpack Program, Jackson R-2 Power Packs and more.

For more information about The Friends of Saint Francis, you can call 573-331-3192 or visit foundation.sfmc.net.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition
Ashley Riggins was sentenced to life in prison for her grandmother's murder.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother’s murder
Craig Heissier's treehouse-inspired Airbnb sits at around 500 square feet. It has a...
Southeast Mo. man builds treehouse-style Airbnb

Latest News

This is one of the scenes from “Under the Surface,” a movie being shot in southeast Missouri.
Film crew shooting faith-based movie in the Heartland shedding light on human trafficking
Marshall County Rescue Squad was paged at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 to assist with a...
Hiker rescued by boat on Tennessee River in Marshall County
Some have noticed a movie crew filming in parts of southeast Missouri. The film is called...
"Under the Surface" movie filming in southeast Missouri
A hiker is recovering after being pulled from the Tennessee River in Kentucky
Man pulled from river in Marshall County