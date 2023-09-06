Woman found guilty of murdering grandmother scheduled to be sentenced

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman found guilty of murdering her grandmother will learn her sentence in a New Madrid County courtroom.

Sentencing for Ashley Riggins is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

Riggins was found guilty in April for the 2020 of stabbing her grandmother, Dottie Lutes, while she slept.

According to online court records, Riggins was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence and abuse or neglect of a child.

Court documents state Riggins, along with her boyfriend Rayshand Lyons, rolled Lutes in an outdoor carpet before driving her to Charleston, Missouri and leaving her body in a field.

The charges of child abuse are due to three children being present in the home at the time of the alleged crime.

