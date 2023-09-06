Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Woman found guilty of murdering grandmother scheduled to be sentenced

Ashley Riggins was found guilty on Thursday, April 20 of first-degree murder, armed criminal...
Ashley Riggins was found guilty on Thursday, April 20 of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence and abuse or neglect of a child.(New Madrid County Sheriff's Office)
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman found guilty of murdering her grandmother will learn her sentence in a New Madrid County courtroom.

Sentencing for Ashley Riggins is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

Riggins was found guilty in April for the 2020 of stabbing her grandmother, Dottie Lutes, while she slept.

According to online court records, Riggins was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence and abuse or neglect of a child.

Court documents state Riggins, along with her boyfriend Rayshand Lyons, rolled Lutes in an outdoor carpet before driving her to Charleston, Missouri and leaving her body in a field.

The charges of child abuse are due to three children being present in the home at the time of the alleged crime.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
According to Miner Police, Leslie E. Moreland, of East Prairie, and an unnamed suspect were...
Woman arrested in connection with $11K stolen from Miner, Mo. business

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting after receiving a ShotSpotter alert on...
Officers investigating shots fired find bullet hole in window at Cape Girardeau house
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
People are enjoying food at the 5th Annual Van Buren Fall Festival.
Van Buren preparing for River Jam Car and Bike Show, Fall Festival in October