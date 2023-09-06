Small earthquake registers near Marston, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded just north of Marston, Missouri on Tuesday night, September 5.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake registered at 9:29 p.m.

The epicenter was 1.3 miles north of Marston in New Madrid County.

As of early Wednesday morning, at least three people have reported feeling the quake.

According to the online USGS reports, the quake was felt in Fulton and Mayfield, Kentucky, and in Doniphan, Mo.

