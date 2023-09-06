Heartland Votes
Small earthquake registers near Marston, Mo.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake registered at 9:29 p.m. just north of...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake registered at 9:29 p.m. just north of Marston, Mo. in New Madrid County on Tuesday night, Sept. 5.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded just north of Marston, Missouri on Tuesday night, September 5.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake registered at 9:29 p.m.

The epicenter was 1.3 miles north of Marston in New Madrid County.

As of early Wednesday morning, at least three people have reported feeling the quake.

According to the online USGS reports, the quake was felt in Fulton and Mayfield, Kentucky, and in Doniphan, Mo.

To learn more about the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

