Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Registered Bollinger County sex offender placed under arrest for failing to register

An investigator with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office discovered sex offender registration...
An investigator with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office discovered sex offender registration violations during a compliance check for Melvin Jones.(Bollinger County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER CO., Mo. (KFVS) - A registered sex offender from Bollinger County was placed under arrest after failing to register as a sex offender.

On August 30, an investigator with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office discovered sex offender registration violations during a compliance check for Melvin Jones.

After those violations were discovered, Jones was placed under arrest for two Class E Felony counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

After the arrest, an arrest warrant was issued for Jones by the Honorable Judge Alan Beussink with a bond of $5,000 Cash or Surety.

Jones has since posted bond and is not in custody at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition

Latest News

One person is dead after a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, September 5.
1 dead after fiery, two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.
SIU Leaders and students react to enrollment increase, the first since 2014.
SIU leaders and students react to first enrollment increase since 2014
A woman is facing charges after police say she left her dog in a hot car.
Benton, Ky. woman accused of leaving dog in hot car
Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant