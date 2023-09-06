Registered Bollinger County sex offender placed under arrest for failing to register
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOLLINGER CO., Mo. (KFVS) - A registered sex offender from Bollinger County was placed under arrest after failing to register as a sex offender.
On August 30, an investigator with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office discovered sex offender registration violations during a compliance check for Melvin Jones.
After those violations were discovered, Jones was placed under arrest for two Class E Felony counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
After the arrest, an arrest warrant was issued for Jones by the Honorable Judge Alan Beussink with a bond of $5,000 Cash or Surety.
Jones has since posted bond and is not in custody at this time.
