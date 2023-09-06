Heartland Votes
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking

36-year-old Kory Roach was charged with 1st Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substances,...
36-year-old Kory Roach was charged with 1st Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.(Murray Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was charged with drug trafficking after being found with meth during a traffic stop.

On September 3, around 5:30 p.m., an officer with the Murray Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the north side of town. During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and located just under two ounces of methamphetamine as well as other narcotics.

As a result, 36-year-old Kory Roach was charged with 1st Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substances (Meth), Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Roach was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center.

