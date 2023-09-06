Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Officers investigating shots fired find bullet hole in window at Cape Girardeau house

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting after receiving a ShotSpotter alert on...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting after receiving a ShotSpotter alert on Tuesday morning, September 5.

Officers were called at 8:45 a.m. to the 400 block of South Pacific Street to a report of shots fired.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers found what appeared to be a bullet hole in a window of a home.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

