Officers investigating shots fired find bullet hole in window at Cape Girardeau house
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting after receiving a ShotSpotter alert on Tuesday morning, September 5.
Officers were called at 8:45 a.m. to the 400 block of South Pacific Street to a report of shots fired.
According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers found what appeared to be a bullet hole in a window of a home.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation.
