Man in Bollinger County with multiple felony arrest warrants in custody

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A man with multiple active felony arrest warrants was placed under arrest in Bollinger County.

On September 1, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received information from the United States Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force that an individual with multiple active felony arrest warrants was at a residence on Bollinger County Road 520 near Marble Hill.

After receiving the information, officials with the Sheriff’s Office responded with the Fugitive Task Force to the residence of Mathew Lynse and made contact.

Upon making contact, Lynse was placed under arrest. He was transported to a corrections facility in Missouri where he remains in custody at this time.

