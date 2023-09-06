Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Law enforcement reacts to Black River search; woman reported missing later taken into custody

Poplar Bluff Police Lieutenant Josh Stewart said false alarms like this can use up time, money...
Poplar Bluff Police Lieutenant Josh Stewart said false alarms like this can use up time, money and resources.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The woman at the center of a two-day search on the Black River in Poplar Bluff is now behind bars.

According to Poplar Bluff police, 49-year-old Debra Wright was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, September 6 in the 500 block of East Henry Street.

Wright was initially reported missing by her boyfriend on Monday and divers spent hours in the water looking for her on Tuesday.

They eventually called off the search after learning she was alive and well.

Poplar Bluff Police Lieutenant Josh Stewart said false alarms like this can use up time, money and resources.

“Thousands and thousands of dollars, of manpower,” said Stewart.

“Some of the water patrol that came down were from various parts of the state, some as far as Kansas City area, so they came in specifically for this operation and to have it end the way it did is in one way positive but negative in another way,” he added.

The positive: Wright is safe.

“We are happy that she is alive and well and we don’t have a drowning victim, but it is frustrating to know that that time and those resources went to that basically for nothing.”

However, Stewart said there is a silver lining. The search allowed them to prepare for future emergencies.

“Coordinating all those things between us, the fire department and water patrol there is a lot of coordination that goes on, so it is a good quality training exercise for sure,” said Stewart.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau on...
Andy’s Frozen Custard reopens after vehicle crashed into building
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition

Latest News

SIU Leaders and students react to enrollment increase, the first since 2014.
SIU leaders and students react to first enrollment increase since 2014
Brian Orr, Director of Operations at Elastec, hands SIC President Dr. Jonah Rice a check for...
Elastec funds equipment for new CTE training center in Carmi
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau on...
Andy’s Frozen Custard reopens after vehicle crashed into building
The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received information from the U.S. Marshal’s Office...
Man in Bollinger County with multiple felony arrest warrants in custody
Southern Illinois University saw an increase in student enrollment this year. It’s the first...
Southern Illinois University sees increase in enrollment this year