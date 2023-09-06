Law enforcement reacts to Black River search; woman reported missing later taken into custody

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The woman at the center of a two-day search on the Black River in Poplar Bluff is now behind bars.

According to Poplar Bluff police, 49-year-old Debra Wright was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, September 6 in the 500 block of East Henry Street.

Wright was initially reported missing by her boyfriend on Monday and divers spent hours in the water looking for her on Tuesday.

They eventually called off the search after learning she was alive and well.

Poplar Bluff Police Lieutenant Josh Stewart said false alarms like this can use up time, money and resources.

“Thousands and thousands of dollars, of manpower,” said Stewart.

“Some of the water patrol that came down were from various parts of the state, some as far as Kansas City area, so they came in specifically for this operation and to have it end the way it did is in one way positive but negative in another way,” he added.

The positive: Wright is safe.

“We are happy that she is alive and well and we don’t have a drowning victim, but it is frustrating to know that that time and those resources went to that basically for nothing.”

However, Stewart said there is a silver lining. The search allowed them to prepare for future emergencies.

“Coordinating all those things between us, the fire department and water patrol there is a lot of coordination that goes on, so it is a good quality training exercise for sure,” said Stewart.

