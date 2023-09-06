Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Kentucky sports betting begins Thursday morning

(Churchill Downs Incorporated)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear will make the first bet Thursday morning at Churchill Downs as in-person sports betting becomes legal in Kentucky.

The state is expecting revenues to top $23 million a year.

The Kentucky legislature passed sports betting after several failed attempts. Indiana has had legal sports betting since 2019.

Using an app on your phone for mobile betting will begin in Kentucky on Sept. 28.

In the meantime, newly constructed sports books are betting Kentucky gamblers would rather bet on their favorite teams at home.

”It’s nice because people have been able to go across the river and do their sports bet,” Derby City Gaming General Manager Bridget Harmon said. “But now they can come here, they can game, and they can also bet on their sports, watch their sports and then enjoy some great drinks while they’re doing it.”

In recent months, Derby City Gaming installed a large new bar and massive video screen.

Overhead, a ticker constantly updates scores and information.

There are also 15 machines where customers can place bets on college and professional sports worldwide.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition

Latest News

SIU Leaders and students react to enrollment increase, the first since 2014.
SIU leaders and students react to first enrollment increase since 2014
A woman is facing charges after police say she left her dog in a hot car.
Benton, Ky. woman accused of leaving dog in hot car
Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
Several roads were closed throughout Bollinger County, including where Highway 51 and Highway...
Gov. Parson requests federal disaster declaration for Mo. counties following storms, tornadoes, flooding
Ashley Riggins was sentenced to life in prison for her grandmother's murder.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother’s murder