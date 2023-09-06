Gov. Parson requests federal disaster declaration for Mo. counties following storms, tornadoes, flooding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson requested a federal disaster declaration for multiple counties, including some in southeast Missouri, following severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Parson requested the declaration on Wednesday, September 6 for federal assistance in 33 counties following severe weather from July 29 to August 14. These storms brought tornadoes, straight line winds, heavy rain and flooding across the state.

The counties include: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, New Madrid, Ozark, Perry, Scotland, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Wayne and Worth.

“For the past several weeks, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working tirelessly and in close coordination with our federal and local partners to document widespread damage as a result of the severe weather that repeatedly struck Missouri late this summer,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “We are confident that federal assistance will be forthcoming and appreciate all the work that’s already been done by SEMA, local responders, and partner agencies to help our communities recover.”

According to the release, Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by SEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local emergency managers estimate more than $14 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.

If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

On August 5, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 23-08 activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan.

On August 4, according to the governor’s office, an EF2 tornado in Baring, Missouri, located in Knox County, destroyed or caused major damage to more than 35 residences as well as the town’s post office, fire station, and several other buildings. More than 30 people were displaced from their homes.

That same night, they say torrential rain in Adair County led to flash flooding and dozens of emergency calls. Hundreds of thousands of Missourians also lost power during the incident period due to strong winds downing trees and utility poles.

According to the governor’s office, those with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 211 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org. For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, please visit recovery.mo.gov.

