Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff wraps up at Dalhousie
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final day of the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff wrapped up Tuesday at the Dalhousie Golf Club.
Medalist honors went to LSU star Alex Price with a finishing score of -11.
Mizzou stand out Jack Lundin finished 2nd just one stroke back.
LSU also finished first as a team with a score of 844 and Missouri was second with a total of 851.
UT Martin placed 111th in the 12 team field.
