Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff wraps up at Dalhousie

LSU finishes first and Mizzou second Dalhousie Golf Club.
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final day of the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff wrapped up Tuesday at the Dalhousie Golf Club.

Medalist honors went to LSU star Alex Price with a finishing score of -11.

Mizzou stand out Jack Lundin finished 2nd just one stroke back.

LSU also finished first as a team with a score of 844 and Missouri was second with a total of 851.

UT Martin placed 111th in the 12 team field.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

LSU finishes first and Mizzou second Dalhousie Golf Club.
LSU finishes first and Mizzou second Dalhousie Golf Club
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/5
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/5
Check scores and watch highlights from Heartland Football Friday on September 8.
Heartland Football Friday 9/8
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night