Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff wraps up at Dalhousie

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final day of the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff wrapped up Tuesday at the Dalhousie Golf Club.

Medalist honors went to LSU star Alex Price with a finishing score of -11.

Mizzou stand out Jack Lundin finished 2nd just one stroke back.

LSU also finished first as a team with a score of 844 and Missouri was second with a total of 851.

UT Martin placed 111th in the 12 team field.

