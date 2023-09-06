Golden Knights to fly into Cape Girardeau airport, appear before SEMO football home opener

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute demonstration team will fly into the Cape Girardeau airport and appear before the Redhawks football home opener.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the Knights will appear before the SEMO Redhawks’ football home opener against Lindenwood on September 9 at the new Houck Stadium.

The Golden Knights are known for their aerial displays, with a legacy of more than 60 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome the U.S. Army Golden Knights to Cape Girardeau for this special occasion,” said Katrina Amos, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager. “We are honored to have them in Cape Girardeau and use our great regional airport.”

They say not only will the event celebrate the start of football season, but the community will also get the chance to connect with the U.S. Army.

