First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

An early fall cold front will push through the area today from west to east, introducing a period of pleasant weather for the remainder of the work week and even the upcoming weekend. Ahead of the front rain and occasional strong thunderstorms will be likely during the morning hours, but should gradually push east of our area by about mid-day. During the afternoon northwest breezes will blow in some lower dew point air….by evening it should be noticeably less humid.

The next several days will feature northwest flow aloft, which will keep our part of the country a bit cooler and less humid. Highs Thursday through Sunday look to be about 80 to 85, with lows in the 50s and 60s….and much lower dew point temps. Some low clouds will rotate in from the north on Thursday but no precip is expected. Our next chance of rain looks to be about Monday night or Tuesday of next week.

