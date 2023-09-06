First Alert: Morning thunderstorms; cooler afternoon

(KFVS) - A cold front moving through the Heartland will bring rain and occasional thunderstorms this morning.

Lightning and heavy rain look to be the main threats.

The system should gradually push east of the region by about mid-day.

Breezes from the northwest will blow in drier and less humid air this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The next several days will be a bit cooler and less humid.

Afternoon highs Thursday through Sunday look to be in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Our next chance for rain looks to be about Monday night or Tuesday of next week.

