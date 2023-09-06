Heartland Votes
Elastec funds equipment for new CTE training center in Carmi

Brian Orr, Director of Operations at Elastec, hands SIC President Dr. Jonah Rice a check for...
Brian Orr, Director of Operations at Elastec, hands SIC President Dr. Jonah Rice a check for $10,000.(Southeastern Illinois College)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - Elastec in Carmi has donated $10,000 to the new Southeastern Illinois College Stanford D. Williams Career and Training Center.

The funds are earmarked to purchase equipment for new programs in the training center. Brian Orr, the Director of Operations at Elastec, said the funding is to help training in technical trades.

“Elastec is committed to help support the growth of technical trades in our area,” said Orr. “Having a hands-on training facility is invaluable to the growth in these trades and the growth of future workforce.”

The inaugural classes in welding and programmable logic controllers began in mid-August for primarily Carmi High School students, while Class A CDL classes begin soon.

The overall planned for the site is suited for regional industry with cutting edge training in mechanics, and workplace ready skills like communication skills, time management, and other soft skills employers need.

