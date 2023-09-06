Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state

*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving with flames burning nearby. (SPOKANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) - A body camera captured some daunting moments in a Spokane County police officer’s life a couple of weeks ago.

Deputy Brittan Morgan was out advising citizens to evacuate the quickly spreading Oregon Road Fire when he got caught in the middle of it.

His body camera captured him driving on a road with flames burning on both sides of him.

The microphone picked up his determination when he said things like “You’re not getting me today” as he continued on.

Morgan finally made it to safety and then helped others by keeping them from going down the road he had just navigated.

The Oregon Road fire is mostly contained now, but it is still burning. One person has died because of the fire and at least 120 homes on almost 11,000 acres have been destroyed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
According to Miner Police, Leslie E. Moreland, of East Prairie, and an unnamed suspect were...
Woman arrested in connection with $11K stolen from Miner, Mo. business

Latest News

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
People are enjoying food at the 5th Annual Van Buren Fall Festival.
Van Buren preparing for River Jam Car and Bike Show, Fall Festival in October
Liam McCalmon, 12, undergoes treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
12-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer helps raise money for new school
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv