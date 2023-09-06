Cooler and quiet next few days

Heartland Votes
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/6.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it was a rainy start to our day but conditions are looking much better this afternoon. A cold front is swinging through is shifting those winds from the south to the northwest. This will help lower our dew points and bring plenty of sunshine of the next few days. For the rest of the work week, afternoon high temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 80s and dew points will drop to the mid 50s lower 60s. The evenings are almost going to feel like fall, dropping down to upper 50s once that sun sets. The weekend will continue with this dry and pleasant weather before rain returns next week.

