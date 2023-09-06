Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald McDonald House Charities.(KCTV5)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is speaking out on his contract situation one day ahead of the 2023 season kicking off.

“Can’t really talk about it. Hopefully, it gets worked out,” Jones told reporters Wednesday. “It’s always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life. They know where my position is at. Hopefully, we can get something worked out for the long term.”

Chris Jones spoke while teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House for a Big Mac lunch on Red Wednesday.

The 29-year-old enters the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal. He’s accumulated millions in fines for missing all of the offseason, including mandatory minicamp, training camp and all three preseason games.

Jones said he’s been training in Miami this offseason and doesn’t know the plan for Thursday night’s game against the Lions.

“I asked for an extension. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been brought yet,” Jones said. “We’ll just see where it goes. We got a whole year ahead of us, and things change, situations change in a year. Right now, I’m under contract for the rest of this year and we’re just going to make the best of it.”

The Chiefs host the Detroit Lions to kick off the season Thursday night.

Jones would be fined roughly $1.1 million for each regular-season game he does not play. He said he doesn’t know the plan for Thursday’s game.

“I don’t know yet, man. I could be playing; I could be on the sideline. I don’t know. We’ll see tomorrow,” he said. “A deal gets done today, I’d be out there tomorrow.”

Chris Jones handed out Big Macs to families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Chris Jones handed out Big Macs to families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities.(KCTV5)

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday there was “no progress” between the team and Jones.

Jones previously suggested on social media he could hold out until Week 8 of the season.

“We shall see, man. Right now, it’s week one. So we’ll see how this thing goes,” he said. “Things can change in a matter of days. There’s 24 hours in a day, right? So there’s 24 hours for feelings to change, for visions to change, for situations to change. All we can do is take it an hour at a time right now.”

In the meantime, he adds he’s been training in Miami and is staying in shape.

“Man, listen. I can play right now. I’m good,” he said. “I work out every day, twice a day. Been in Miami with my team that I’d normally be with in my offseason, and I’m staying at it, man.”

Jones was asked if he felt he was letting his teammates down with his ongoing absence:

“How? That’s what I gotta ask. How have I let them down?” Jones answered. “It’s just like when you’re at a job and you ask for an extension, right? You ask for a raise, right? You’re not letting anyone down. Who are you letting down for asking your boss for a raise, right? When you take the personal feelings out of it, all I’m doing is asking for a raise.”

“I don’t think there’s animosity between me and the Chiefs organization,” he said. “l think there’s just a little disagreement. I’m asking for a raise, they feel like this is what I deserve. I feel like I deserve more. Just a misunderstanding.”

His message to Chiefs fans?

“Some gonna like it, some gonna respect it, and some is going to dislike it. That’s just the way it is,” Jones said. “You can’t make everybody happy, unfortunately. As much as you try to do it, as much as you try to appease people, you’re not going to make everybody happy, unfortunately. I’m sorry. I’m just asking for a raise.”

