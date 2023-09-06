Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to an end.

For ten years, Cape Girardeau resident Kevin Groves has been decorating the neighborhood on Brookwood Drive with a spooky display at multiple houses along the street. But over the weekend, Groves announced on social media that he has decided to end the Halloween display.

He says allowing it to end was not an easy decision to make.

”I knew I was going to disappoint a lot of people and a lot of kids, a lot of adults--and it made the decision very hard,” Groves said. “But it was just one of those where the stress that I was going through trying to figure out if I was going to be able to do anything or not--it was just too much and it was time to make a decision and unfortunately I had to stop.”

He shared why he will not be going all out this year decorating his neighbors’ homes for Halloween.

“A neighbor took the spirit out of me, and we’ll leave it at that--but that’s kind of the whole jest of it,” Groves said. “When you think everybody’s on board with it and they’re not and some people were vocal about it--it just kind of, for me as a person, bothers me.”

He says this year is going to feel a little different for him this Halloween.

“I probably won’t realize the impact until it starts getting close to October and what am I going to do with myself,” Groves said.

One neighbor says she is disappointed to see the display come to an end.

“My family, my daughter has grown up with this. She’s now working on her master’s degree, but she went to Saxony High School and all of her friends come that night,” said neighbor Ren McNabb. “They dress up, they have a big Halloween party, they walk up and down the street and it’s just fun. We just kind of loan our yards to him--we would love to see it continue and we’d be more than happy to put up the display.”

McNabb says Groves put in a lot of time and effort into making the display happen year after year.

“He’s the one that does all the work, we just kind of loan our yards to him, so it depends on how tired he is of putting up the display. We would love to see it continue and we’d be more than happy to put up the display,” McNabb said. “But he is in his garage, he does all of the work and makes everything and I get a kick out of it and say ‘What are you going to do next year Kevin?’ and he’ll come up with something new, so it’s enjoyable.”

Groves says it’s a great feeling to know his creativity over the years has made an impact on people in the community.

“I know Halloween there’s four, five thousand people on the street that night for four hours but you just don’t realize how many people you touch from distances away,” Groves said.

But don’t worry, his artistic days may not be over.

Groves says he plans to have a big display on Christmas for the community to enjoy.

