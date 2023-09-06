Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to hold emergency response exercise

A full-scale emergency response exercise will take place Friday morning at the Cape Girardeau...
A full-scale emergency response exercise will take place Friday morning at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.(Source: KFVS/Mike Mohundro)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A full-scale emergency response exercise will take place Friday morning at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to the City of Cape, on September 8, emergency personnel at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will participate in a planned, full-scale exercise to test the response to a real-world aircraft incident. The Federal Aviation Administration requires annual tabletop exercises as well as a full-scale event at least every three years.

“Every exercise is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our emergency response,” said airport manager Katrina Amos. “There are many different agencies that get involved and an exercise helps keep us prepared to work together.”

In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will simulate the response to a plane crash at takeoff from the airport, according to a release from the city. Staff will assess their use of the Incident Command System, public safety response plans and procedures, proper notification and coordination procedures, patient care along with site safety and security.

The airport and restaurant will remain open for normal business, but visitors are asked to use extra caution around emergency vehicles.

While there is no active participation role for the public, anyone may make inquiry before or during the exercise to the city’s Public Information Office at (573) 339-6391 or publicinfo@cityofcape.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe

Latest News

A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition
On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the state’s signature bourbon industry...
Gov. Beshear highlights Kentucky’s bourbon industry for National Bourbon Heritage Month
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland