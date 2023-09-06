Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to hold emergency response exercise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A full-scale emergency response exercise will take place Friday morning at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to the City of Cape, on September 8, emergency personnel at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will participate in a planned, full-scale exercise to test the response to a real-world aircraft incident. The Federal Aviation Administration requires annual tabletop exercises as well as a full-scale event at least every three years.

“Every exercise is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our emergency response,” said airport manager Katrina Amos. “There are many different agencies that get involved and an exercise helps keep us prepared to work together.”

In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will simulate the response to a plane crash at takeoff from the airport, according to a release from the city. Staff will assess their use of the Incident Command System, public safety response plans and procedures, proper notification and coordination procedures, patient care along with site safety and security.

The airport and restaurant will remain open for normal business, but visitors are asked to use extra caution around emergency vehicles.

While there is no active participation role for the public, anyone may make inquiry before or during the exercise to the city’s Public Information Office at (573) 339-6391 or publicinfo@cityofcape.org.

