Benton, Ky. woman accused of leaving dog in hot car

A woman is facing charges after police say she left her dog in a hot car.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after police say she left her dog in a hot car.

Miranda M. Spicer, 33, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals.

According to Benton police, officers were dispatched to Walmart on August 25 for a report of a dog left in a vehicle.

Officers say the dog had been in the hot vehicle for about 30 minutes. It was nearly 100 degrees outside at the time, and they say the dog appeared to be in distress.

Police say animal control took custody of the dog.

