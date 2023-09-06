Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

1 dead after fiery, two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.

One person is dead after a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, September 5.
One person is dead after a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, September 5.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead after a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, September 5.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Grassy Road and Caney Branch Lane around 8:40 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say one of the vehicles was on fire and the occupant of another vehicle was dead.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition

Latest News

An investigator with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office discovered sex offender registration...
Registered Bollinger County sex offender placed under arrest for failing to register
SIU Leaders and students react to enrollment increase, the first since 2014.
SIU leaders and students react to first enrollment increase since 2014
A woman is facing charges after police say she left her dog in a hot car.
Benton, Ky. woman accused of leaving dog in hot car
Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant