1 dead after fiery, two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead after a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, September 5.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Grassy Road and Caney Branch Lane around 8:40 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say one of the vehicles was on fire and the occupant of another vehicle was dead.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office.

