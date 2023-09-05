Woman arrested in connection with $11K stolen from Miner, Mo. business

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation to a report of stolen funds from a business in Miner leads to an arrest on Friday, September 1.

According to Miner Police, Leslie E. Moreland, of East Prairie, and an unnamed suspect were arrested at a home in East Prairie in connection with the theft of $11,127.79 from Dale’s Recycling.

Police said Moreland is the primary suspect in the investigation and charges are pending against a second suspect.

Moreland is charged with stealing and forgery.

She was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond.

Miner police said their investigation began on Wednesday, August 30 after they received a theft report from Dale’s Recycling.

According to police, the business stated a recently fired employee had allegedly been creating false scrap metal purchase tickets and issuing forged checks in the name of another suspect.

The investigation led officers to search two addresses in East Prairie.

Police said they found Moreland and the unnamed suspect at one of the addresses where they were taken into custody without any problems.

Investigators also reported a glass pipe, suspected of being used for methamphetamine, was found at one of the addresses searched.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.