Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their most prolific offensive weapons when they open the season in two days.

Coach Andy Reid stated that tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice, and his status for the game against the Detroit Lions is unknown while he is being evaluated.

The standout tight end has yet to miss a game due to an injury since he became a starter in 2014, per ESPN’s Ed Warder.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ALSO READ: Chiefs expect WR Toney, CB Sneed to be available for Week 1 matchup with Detroit

