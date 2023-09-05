Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Students fall into water after pier collapses into lake in Wisconsin

A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.
By Benjamin Cadigan and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.

Officials say the call came in around 2:35 p.m.

According to the University of Wisconsin Police Department, about 60 to 80 people were on the pier at the time.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while others injured suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

A statement from the Wisconsin Union explains that at least five people reported injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Wisconsin Union also said the swimming area that included the pier was not staffed by lifeguards at the time of the collapse.

The pier was scheduled to be removed for the season the day after the collapse.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
The suspect of a house fire that took place in Scott County on Saturday evening is now facing...
Suspect facing arson charges in connection with Scott Co. house fire that injured 1 firefighter
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment...
Juvenile dead after Ripley County crash
A man was arrested after deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Man charged with domestic battery after altercation involving dog leash in Williamson County, Ill.

Latest News

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because...
Frozen chicken strip meals recalled due to possible plastic contamination
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland this evening. (Source: MGN)
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/4
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.
13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain