Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a Springfield restaurant.

The owner of Momo Sushi on West Republic Road says the thieves are pretending to be the company that is paid to remove it.

“You can’t help but feel violated, and it gives you that sick feeling,” said Tony Baker, co-owner of Momo Sushi. ”We’ve been keeping an eye on the grease because we’ve been wondering why our grease company hasn’t been reimbursing us for the grease that is used.”

Baker says for the past several months, it’s been missing a check from the grease company.

”Last night, I guess, we were in the right place at the right time to catch the beast in action,” said Baker. “My wife noticed the supposed grease company came really late for pick-up, and that’s when we started asking questions.”

”They don’t wear uniforms. The vehicle has no logo. I felt something was wrong,” said Tommie Baker, co-owner of Momo Sushi. “It dawned on me that it’s not actually them, and then after I took photos of them, they hurried out.”

Tony Baker’s wife took multiple photos of the truck Sunday night, and she says she called the grease company shortly after, and it confirmed it was not their truck hauling the grease away.

”The company said that this is happening all over Springfield, and it’s really hard for them to do anything because they have no proof,” said Baker. “(The) only thing that they can do or I can do is just file the police report.”

Baker says police urged them to install game cameras. Baker says the honest company also told him these thefts are ongoing.

“He said the company lost millions of dollars for this because It’s been happening for a while,” said Baker. “They are doing this for multiple reasons, like reselling it to a direct source or turning it to biodiesel. I just wanted to warn other people or just keep an eye on it, too. I hope these guys are caught.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.