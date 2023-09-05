Southeast State to host family weekend Sept. 15-17
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is welcoming the families of their students to campus for a weekend of festivities on Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17.
The 2023 Family Weekend events include open houses and a home football game against Central Arkansas at the new Houck Field.
Activities are scheduled on and off campus.
University-sponsored events on Saturday, Sept. 16:
- Charles L. Hutson Greenhouse hosts The Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Family Picnic with a Visit from the Vargases from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Kent Library Activities (button-making, book-in-a-jar, games, photo booth) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- University Center competitions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tours of Academic Hall Dome from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Football tailgate in front of Houck Field starting at 2 p.m.
- Redhawks Football vs. Central Arkansas at 6 p.m.
Community events:
Saturday, Sept. 16
- Riverfront Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- SEMO District Fair from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Board & Brush SEMO Make & Take from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
- 45th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show / 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For more on the Family Weekend events, click here.
The first Southeast Family Weekend took place in 1977.
