Southeast State to host family weekend Sept. 15-17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is welcoming the families of their students to campus for a weekend of festivities on Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17.

The 2023 Family Weekend events include open houses and a home football game against Central Arkansas at the new Houck Field.

Activities are scheduled on and off campus.

University-sponsored events on Saturday, Sept. 16:

Charles L. Hutson Greenhouse hosts The Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Family Picnic with a Visit from the Vargases from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kent Library Activities (button-making, book-in-a-jar, games, photo booth) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University Center competitions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tours of Academic Hall Dome from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Football tailgate in front of Houck Field starting at 2 p.m.

Redhawks Football vs. Central Arkansas at 6 p.m.

Community events:

Saturday, Sept. 16

Riverfront Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SEMO District Fair from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Board & Brush SEMO Make & Take from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

45th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show / 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more on the Family Weekend events, click here.

The first Southeast Family Weekend took place in 1977.

