SIUC’s Little Grassy Get Down music festival scheduled for Oct. 6-8

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Little Grassy Get Down will return to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center in October.

The music festival will be Oct. 6-8 at Touch of Nature’s outdoor setting along the Shawnee National Forest. It’s about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

“This is truly a family-style event,” Brian Croft, director of Touch of Nature, said in a news release. “Children age 15 and younger get free admission with an adult, and we’re offering a wide variety of reasonably priced lodging accommodations and dining options.”

The lineup feature some of the most popular original acoustic Americana performers in the Midwest, according to organizers, including the Vince Herman Band, The Woodbox Gang, Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes, The Burney Sisters, Chain Station, Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers, and many more.

Organizers say a limited number of one-day tickets and parking passes are available. Advance ticket sales are available through Oct. 5.

Fore more information on tickets and the lineup, click here.

