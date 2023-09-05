Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SIUC: Enrollment grows for first time since 2014

For the first time since 2014, enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has grown,...
For the first time since 2014, enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has grown, according to the university.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2014, enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has grown, according to the university.

They say overall enrollment for fall 2023 is 11,359 students, or 2.3 percent more than in 2022. According to the university, that’s the highest overall boost in the number of students in 21 years and highest percentage increase in over 30 years.

“This is a moment for all Salukis to celebrate,” Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in a news release. “Over the last three years, our faculty, staff, students, alumni and donors set out to strategically increase our enrollment in a number of key areas. Today, that work has paid off, and there’s more to come as we continue to hit targets within the Imagine 2030 strategic plan. I want to personally thank everyone in Saluki Nation for everything they did to set us on the right trajectory. Today’s exciting news proves Salukis imagine ambitious goals, and then we make them reality.”

Lane said the university is on track to reach its goal of 15,000 students by 2030.

Breaking down the enrollment, 1,621 new freshmen started their college careers at SIU, which is 103 or 6.8 percent more than in 2022. University leaders say this is the first time in at least 50 years the university has increased its freshmen class for four consecutive years.

The university also saw a 10.8 percent increase in new transfer students to 1,188. They attributed part of that to Saluki Step Ahead agreements signed with more than 40 community colleges in Illinois, Missouri and Texas since 2021.

According to SIUC, enrollment in online degree programs also increased by 9.2 percent to 2,128. On campus, they say the residential student population rose 5.5 percent.

Also contributing to the overall enrollment is an 11.8 percent increase in new graduate and professional students, compared to the year before. International student enrollment increased 6.5 percent to 853 students.

Lane said the university’s ramped up efforts to recruit students from the southern Illinois region paid off. Overall undergraduate students from the region increased by 7.2 percent over last year to 754. New freshmen from the region rose by 7.7 percent.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Dive team members searched the Black River in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman on Tuesday,...
Dive operations for missing woman in Black River ends; search to continue over next few days

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A series of car seat check events will be held in southeast Missouri during the week of...
MoDOT, Cape Girardeau Safe Communities to host car seat check events in September
Data compiled by the Health Resources & Services Administration shows nearly every county in...
113 of 114 Missouri counties dealing with shortage of health care workers
A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Lawsuit filed against Stoddard Co. sheriff, records keeper after dog shot
Four southern Illinois juveniles were arrested in connection with recent Paducah car break-ins.
4 southern Ill. teens arrested in connection with Paducah car break-ins