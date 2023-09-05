Heartland Votes
SIU Quarterback Nic Baker grabs top MVFC Honor

Nic Baker sets SIU Completion record at Saluki Stadium last night.
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - SIU Quarterback Nic Baker earned Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Baker completed 16-23 passes Saturday for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-23 win over Austin Peay at Saluki Stadium.

Baker also became SIU’s career record holder in Completions with 574. He passed Hall of Fame Quarterback Joel Sambursky to claim the top spot.

The Salukis return to action Saturday at Northern Illinois at 2:30 p.m.

