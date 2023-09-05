SIU Quarterback Nic Baker grabs top MVFC Honor

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - SIU Quarterback Nic Baker earned Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Baker completed 16-23 passes Saturday for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-23 win over Austin Peay at Saluki Stadium.

Baker also became SIU’s career record holder in Completions with 574. He passed Hall of Fame Quarterback Joel Sambursky to claim the top spot.

The Salukis return to action Saturday at Northern Illinois at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.