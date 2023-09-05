Heartland Votes
Search underway for missing woman in Black River in Poplar Bluff

Dive team members are searching the Black River in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman.
Dive team members are searching the Black River in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Divers are searching the Black River near the Sportsman Park Conservation Access in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman.

According to Poplar Bluff Police, crews are searching for Debra Wright.

The search began shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, September 4.

Police said Wright’s boyfriend, Roland Paisley, reported her missing after she went into the river and didn’t reappear.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wright was last seen swimming near the Pine Street Bridge around 3:19 p.m.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said search crews dragged the river on Monday, but did not find Wright.

Dive team members returned to the scene around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to resume search efforts.

Crews with MSHP Troop E Marine Operations and Poplar Bluff Fire Department are assisting.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

