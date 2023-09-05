Heartland Votes
Rain chances today through tomorrow

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/5.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger throughout the day. It won’t be a complete washout but patches of heavy rain and gusty winds are likely. We are going to stay mostly humid and cloudy today with afternoon high temperatures upper 80s. Tonight, we a cold front will start to move in bringing the chance for more widespread showers overnight into Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather over parts of the Heartland. Main threat gusty winds and possible hail.

Once this front moves through tomorrow, the rest of the week is shaping up to feel great outside. Sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s with lower humidity as the winds shift from the south to the northwest. Evening temperatures expected to dip down to the lower 60s!

