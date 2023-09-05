Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Police: Tip leads to arrest of non-compliant sex offender

Matthew A. Rutherford, 29, was arrested in West City on warrants for failing to register as a...
Matthew A. Rutherford, 29, was arrested in West City on warrants for failing to register as a sex offender in Washington County, Ill. and violation of bail bond in Jefferson County, Ill.(Source: West City Police/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - West City Police said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a non-compliant sext offender on Monday evening, September 4.

Someone called police at 6:31 p.m. and reported seeing 29-year-old Matthew A. Rutherford inside the Wal-Mart Super Center in West City.

Police said Rutherford was wanted on active warrants for failure to register as a sex offender in Washington County, Ill., and violation of bail bond in Jefferson County, Ill.

In a Facebook post, West City Police called Rutherford a juvenile sexual predator.

When officers arrived at Walmart, they spotted Rutherford in the grocery department and that’s when a chase began.

West City Police said Rutherford took off running through the store and officers followed.

Officers caught Rutherford and arrested him near Rural King.

In addition to the arrest warrants out of Washington and Jefferson Counties, Rutherford was charged with retail theft and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
Tanya M. Robinson was arrested on Thursday, August 24 at a home on Stanley Lane in Marion, Ill.
Sheriff: Wanted woman found hiding in attic

Latest News

Sheriff: Wanted woman found hiding in attic
Sheriff: Wanted woman found hiding in attic
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5