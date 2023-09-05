Police: Tip leads to arrest of non-compliant sex offender

WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - West City Police said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a non-compliant sext offender on Monday evening, September 4.

Someone called police at 6:31 p.m. and reported seeing 29-year-old Matthew A. Rutherford inside the Wal-Mart Super Center in West City.

Police said Rutherford was wanted on active warrants for failure to register as a sex offender in Washington County, Ill., and violation of bail bond in Jefferson County, Ill.

In a Facebook post, West City Police called Rutherford a juvenile sexual predator.

When officers arrived at Walmart, they spotted Rutherford in the grocery department and that’s when a chase began.

West City Police said Rutherford took off running through the store and officers followed.

Officers caught Rutherford and arrested him near Rural King.

In addition to the arrest warrants out of Washington and Jefferson Counties, Rutherford was charged with retail theft and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.