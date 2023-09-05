Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Ryan Trowbridge, Maria Wilson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/Gray News) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on Aug. 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague in Massachusetts.

The children were from a summer camp and notified an adult chaperone after they discovered the human skeletal remains.

Officials said the remains were identified as those of Brian Cornwell, of Greenfield. Cornwell was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-774-3186.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Dive team members searched the Black River in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman on Tuesday,...
Dive operations for missing woman in Black River ends; search to continue over next few days

Latest News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says
A good Samaritan rescued an elderly man during a recent flash flood in Las Vegas.
Good Samaritan jumps into action and rescues elderly man being swept away in floodwaters
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy