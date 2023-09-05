Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mt. Vernon, Ill. man accused of stabbing 2 people during fight

Bobby J.D. Berner, 18, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated...
Bobby J.D. Berner, 18, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stabbing two people in a fight early Saturday morning, September 2.

Bobby J.D. Berner, 18, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to the area of North 11th and George Streets for a report of a fight in progress, involving weapons.

When they arrived on scene, they found multiple people, two of which had apparent stab wounds. They say the fighting had already stopped when they arrived.

Police determined there was probably cause to arrest Berner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Tanya M. Robinson was arrested on Thursday, August 24 at a home on Stanley Lane in Marion, Ill.
Sheriff: Wanted woman found hiding in attic

Latest News

A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Lawsuit filed against Stoddard Co. sheriff, records keeper after dog shot
Eric Ellington, 21, of Paducah, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Paducah man wanted on multiple charges now in custody
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
According to Miner Police, Leslie E. Moreland, of East Prairie, and an unnamed suspect were...
Woman arrested in connection with $11K stolen from Miner, Mo. business