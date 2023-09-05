Mt. Vernon, Ill. man accused of stabbing 2 people during fight

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stabbing two people in a fight early Saturday morning, September 2.

Bobby J.D. Berner, 18, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to the area of North 11th and George Streets for a report of a fight in progress, involving weapons.

When they arrived on scene, they found multiple people, two of which had apparent stab wounds. They say the fighting had already stopped when they arrived.

Police determined there was probably cause to arrest Berner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.