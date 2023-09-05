Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash

Heartland Votes
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Missouri Highway 21 at U.S. 60.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Chris A. Terrell, of Clarkton, Mo., was driving southbound when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road and flipped.

Terrell was killed in the crash.

His passenger, 60-year-old Regina A. Hawkins, also of Clarkton, was seriously injured. She was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

MSHP said this is the 22nd deadly crash in Troop G in 2023 compared to 17 deaths reported at this time last year.

