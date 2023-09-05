More storms possible late tonight into tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A disturbance brought scattered showers and storms to the area today and now our attention turns to a cold front moving into western Missouri. For this evening the storms in our eastern counties will move out of the area. We will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling into the middle 70s. Storms will fire along the front to our west and enter our western counties during the predawn hours. Some of the storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday we will see a few storms early with a second round of storms possible as the front moves through our eastern counties during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Behind this cold front the rest of the work week will be very pleasant. We will see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows falling into the upper 50s in many areas.

