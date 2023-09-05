MoDOT, Cape Girardeau Safe Communities to host car seat check events in September

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A series of car seat check events will be held in southeast Missouri during the week of September 17 through Sept. 18.

According to a release from the Mo. Department of Transportation, in partnership with Cape Girardeau Safe Communities, MoDOT will host several free car seat checks as part of Child Passenger Safety Week. Parents and caregivers can ensure their car seats are installed correctly by visiting an inspection station in their area.

The events will take place in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Houston, Jackson, Kennett, Mountain Grove, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and West Plains.

MoDOT says Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will provide education, perform car seat inspections, review expiration dates, discuss car seat installation, usage and car seat recalls. These checks will take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

While most parents and caregivers believe their car seats are installed correctly, sometimes they make mistakes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly.

According to the CDC, motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States, but many of these deaths can be prevented. Buckling children in age and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats and seat belts reduces serious injuries and death by up to 80 percent.

For more information, contact Emily Church at Cape Girardeau Safe Communities at (573) 339-6365 or Ashley Metelski at MoDOT at (573) 380-9432.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.