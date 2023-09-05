Lawsuit filed against Stoddard Co. sheriff, records keeper after dog shot

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A lawsuit was filed against Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner and his records keeper.

The law firm representing a southeast Missouri family is seeking the body camera video that reportedly shows a deputy shooting the family’s dog to death.

Attorneys claim the sheriff’s department won’t give them the footage.

The family claims the deputy shot their dog, Parker, in late August after the dog ran off and showed up at someone else’s home.

Sheriff Hefner fired the deputy and suspended the corporal he said gave the order to shoot the dog.

