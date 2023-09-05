Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Lawsuit filed against Stoddard Co. sheriff, records keeper after dog shot

A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and killing of a family’s dog.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A lawsuit was filed against Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner and his records keeper.

The law firm representing a southeast Missouri family is seeking the body camera video that reportedly shows a deputy shooting the family’s dog to death.

Attorneys claim the sheriff’s department won’t give them the footage.

The family claims the deputy shot their dog, Parker, in late August after the dog ran off and showed up at someone else’s home.

Sheriff Hefner fired the deputy and suspended the corporal he said gave the order to shoot the dog.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Tanya M. Robinson was arrested on Thursday, August 24 at a home on Stanley Lane in Marion, Ill.
Sheriff: Wanted woman found hiding in attic

Latest News

Bobby J.D. Berner, 18, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated...
Mt. Vernon, Ill. man accused of stabbing 2 people during fight
Eric Ellington, 21, of Paducah, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Paducah man wanted on multiple charges now in custody
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
According to Miner Police, Leslie E. Moreland, of East Prairie, and an unnamed suspect were...
Woman arrested in connection with $11K stolen from Miner, Mo. business