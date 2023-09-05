Hwy. 14 at N. Thompsonville Rd. blocked in Macedonia, Ill. due to overturned camper

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Highway 14 at North Thompsonville Road is blocked in Macedonia due to an overturned camper.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a truck pulling a camper hit a viaduct and the camper rolled over on Tuesday afternoon, September 5.

They said no injuries were reported.

The road is completely blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

