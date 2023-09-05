Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 9/8

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023
(KFVS) - Catch Heartland Football Friday on September 8.

You can check the scores on Friday night online.

Our featured games include:

  • NMCC at Dexter (Game of the Week)
  • Poplar Bluff at Cape Central
  • Kennett at Sikeston
  • Kelly at Chaffee
  • Freeburg at Chester
  • Perryville at St. Vincent
  • Scott City at Hayti
  • Doniphan at Caruthersville
  • Benton at Murphysboro
  • Massac Co. at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Jackson at Farmington

You can send us your photos and videos from the game below.

