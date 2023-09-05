First Alert: Warm, humid with a few afternoon storms possible

(KFVS) - The upper system that brought storms and rain to much of the area overnight will push on to the northeast this morning.

This should allow for partial clearing and another warm, humid day.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with dew points in the 70s.

A few thunderstorms could redevelop this afternoon and evening, but chances are low.

A cold front will begin to move in from the northwest later tonight and into Wednesday.

This will bring another chance of storms for the first half of Wednesday.

Severe storms are possible.

The Heartland is outlooked for a threat level 1 for the risk of severe weather.

After the front moves out, a pleasant pattern will set up.

It will be a bit cooler and less humid.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with dew points in the 50s and overnight lows near 60 degrees.

The weekend is looking dry and pleasant.

