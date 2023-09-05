First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Warm, humid and unsettled short-term......another ‘touch of fall’ long-term....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Warm, humid and unsettled weather will continue in the shorter term, but down the road another shot of ‘early fall’ is on the way. The upper system that brought storms and rain to much of the area overnight will push on to the northeast this morning. This should allow for partial clearing and another warm, humid day. A few thunderstorms could redevelop this afternoon and evening but chances don’t look impressive. Later tonight and into Wednesday morning a cold front will approach from the northwest. This will bring another chance of storms for the first half of Wednesday. SPC has us in a marginal/level 1 risk of severe for Wednesday.

Behind the Wednesday cold front the pattern for the remainder of the week is looking pleasant. The trend is for it to be a bit cooler and less humid as northwest flow is looking pretty strong for several days. This should give us highs of about 80 to 85, with lows near 60…and dew points in the 50s. After a dry and pleasant weekend our next chance of rain looks to be about next Tuesday.

