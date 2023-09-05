Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Duo arrested after kidnapped woman found safe in stolen car

Blake Steadham & Tony Bauer are each facing multiple charges after an armed robbery, kidnapping...
Blake Steadham & Tony Bauer are each facing multiple charges after an armed robbery, kidnapping and police pursuit that started in Jefferson County.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men are in custody after a woman who was kidnapped was found safe following a bi-state police chase.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Blake Steadham and Tony Bauer allegedly approached a man in the 100 block of Sheffield Lane near Fenton on Sunday. The man said Steadham, 23, pointed a gun at him and started a fight. A woman who was there said Steadham then pointed the gun at her and demanded her cell phone. The man and woman then reported that Bauer, 23, got into the man’s 2017 Jeep Patriot and drove off with the woman still inside.

After deputies were notified of the crimes, Arnold officers spotted the Jeep and chased it on northbound Interstate 55. When the Jeep entered St. Louis County’s jurisdiction, their officers got involved and chased the vehicle into the City of St. Louis, then into Illinois, and back into St. Louis. When the chase re-entered St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers closed the road.

When the Jeep stopped, Bauer was arrested. Steadham was taken into custody at the scene of the initial crime. The woman was not injured and was taken home.

Bauer has been charged with kidnapping, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.

Steadham was charged with first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
According to Miner Police, Leslie E. Moreland, of East Prairie, and an unnamed suspect were...
Woman arrested in connection with $11K stolen from Miner, Mo. business

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6
A full-scale emergency response exercise will take place Friday morning at the Cape Girardeau...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to hold emergency response exercise
A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition
On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the state’s signature bourbon industry...
Gov. Beshear highlights Kentucky’s bourbon industry for National Bourbon Heritage Month